Tanushree Dutta was probably the first person to initiate the #MeToo movement in India and brought up Nana Patekar’s name in the same. Ever since then, the Bhagam Bhag actress has been fighting for justice.

The incident happened back in 2008 on the sets of Horn Ok Please where the two actors were shooting together.

The case and complaint filed by Tanushree Dutta against Nana Patekar was declared as ‘malicious’ and ‘out of revenge’ back in 2019 and he wasn’t charged guilty. Hence, he was given a clean chit in the case.

Now after a year of lying low, Nana is back in the business with Firoz Nadiadwala’s web series and in a conversation with SpotboyE, Tanushree explained how she feels about this.

“After harassing me, insulting me, humiliating me, threatening and attacking me and my family, sending goons to my place, cornering me with hired goons, spoiling my film career and life these guys get the support of Big Bollywood producer and get to make a grand comeback barely two years after my fight for justice,” said the Bhagam Bhag actress.

On being asked if this anger or upsets her, the actress answered, “I have been forced to stay away from Bollywood and acting for 12 years for no fault of mine. And people are asking Justice for Sushant?? Where is the justice for me? Please don’t let this happen. Don’t let these people get back to work while I still struggle to get my way back from my forced exile and wilderness.”

Talking about her fight against Nana Patekar, Tanushree Dutta said, “How do you fight and do activism when you have bills to pay and no support from anyone?? That’s why I feel so proud when I watch Kangana and others continue the dialogue, and fight the good fight and do the social activism that I’m unable to do because my life circumstances are such now.”

