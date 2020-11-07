Naina Singh entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a wildcard contestant along with Kavita Kaushik and Shardul Pandit. For those of you who don’t her, the 26-year-old won the Splitsvilla season 10 and rose to fame with the same.

Amid the lockdown, almost all of us have gone through the financial crisis, some more than others. We know Eijaz Khan and Shardul Pandit were going through a hard patch emotionally and financially in their lives and hence decided to take the show.

Now, in a conversation with SpotboyE, Naina Sing’s BF Akash Chaudhary is spilling the beans on her personal life and revealed that she’s the only source of income for her family and had gone through a bad time.

“Eijaz is saying all this about a girl who has done a couple of shows whereas you are such an experienced artist and you are telling that you just have 4000 rupees in your account. Whatever Naina is wearing is part of her lifestyle but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t need the show. She has come in the show for a reason and I know how badly she needs this show because everybody’s career has been affected in this lockdown and everybody is trying to get things back on track. So, saying that about a new artist from a senior artist is wrong. In fact, a senior artist should be supportive towards the new people. She is the only source of income in her family. She has gone through a bad time, there were financial issues that happened where we stood by each other. Just because our lifestyle looks glamorous and beautiful doesn’t mean that she does not have a need,” Akash said.

The best friend also added that unlike Shardul, Naina would never speak about her financial struggles to gain sympathy and votes. “I know Shardul also as we are friends. It’s true his condition was bad, so was Naina’s but she is never gonna say all that. Because it’s not the right thing to use as a topic on national television. Har koi show mein kuch kamane ke liye aaya hai to ye bolna mujhe galat laga Eijaz ka aur us wajah se audience ab vote de rahi hai Shardul ko as they feel he needs work. Whereas Naina is a strong headed girl, she will never cash in her financial issues or struggles to get sympathy votes.”

What are your thoughts on Naina Singh’s game in Bigg Boss 14? Tell us in the comments below.

