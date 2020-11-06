Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 has received an amazing response from the viewers ever since it has started. It even emerged as one of the TV shows with the highest TRPs. But now SNS 2 is all set to take a big turn as some of the key characters from the show are making an exit to make way for a new arc in the storyline.

It was recently reported that Rupal Patel aka Kokilaben will soon leave the show. She was in fact supposed to shoot her last episode on November 7 i.e. today. Along with Rupal’s Kokilaben, Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Gopi and Mohammad Nazim’s Ahem are also set to leave the show.

Now the details about Devoleena Bhattacharjee & Mohammad Nazim’s last episodes are out. As per Spotboye, both the actors will shoot for their last episode by the end of this month.

Earlier talking about the same, a source closed to Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 told SpotboyE, “Not just Rupal Patel but Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Mohammad Nazim were brought in the season 2 for a finite period. As per which their track will be over next month. After which the story will focus on central character Gehna (Sneha Jain) and her journey in the Desai family.”

Recently Rupal Patel opened up about her exit from the famous show and told the entertainment portal, “I have been working in the industry for many years but I have never done a show for one month. But when I was approached with the sequel of Saath Nibhana Saathiya, it was for one month only. And now, that a month is over, I will be making my exit from the show which was planned. I said yes for this small journey in SNS 2 only because it’s my gratitude to all the fans of Kokilaben and Rupal Patel. I have received so much love from my audience especially for this character and the show that when makers came to me with this idea for joining and supporting them to uplift this it was my moral responsibility as a creative artist to say a yes for it.”

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates relates to Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2.

