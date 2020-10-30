Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2: After Rupal Patel AKA Kokilaben, These Two Main Actors To Leave The Show As Well?

Ever since Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 has started, it’s making news every day. Recently the show made a grand entry in the list of Top 5 shows on TV according to their TRP. However, there was a sad news as well regarding the exit of Rupal Patel aka Kokilaben from the show.

Advertisement

Now we hear that along with Rupal Patel there are two more actors which are going to leave the show soon. They are Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Mohammad Nazim who play Gopi & Ahem respectively.

Advertisement

A source closed to the show has been quoted as saying by SpotboyE, “Not just Rupal Patel but Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Mohammad Nazim were brought in the season 2 for a finite period. As per which their track will be over next month. After which the story will focus on central character Gehna (Sneha Jain) and her journey in the Desai family.”

Isn’t that a heartbreaking news? Along with Kokilaben, these two characters have also been loved by the fans of the show. Not seeing them in Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 again will be tough.

Meanwhile talking about Rupal Patel’s exit from the show, the source earlier told the entertainment news portal, “Rupal signed the show for initial 20 episodes and accordingly the whole track was planned. And by mid of November, she will make an exit from the show. However, her character this season is also a hit and that’s why the makers have decided to convince her to continue in the show. Though a final decision is yet to be made.”

Also recently Devoleena Bhattacharjee revealed that she is in love with the Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa. Sharing the same on Twitter, she wrote, “Could not resist myself anymore… #Anupama is love. Everything is so brilliant & perfect. It has created the magic & will create the history for sure.. And @TheRupali ji after tulsi @smritiirani if i admire someone that is you #Anupama.”

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section.

Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more updates relates to Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2.

Must Read: Abhishek Nigam Putting In SUPER Efforts To Turn Into A Superhero!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube