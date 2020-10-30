Mirzapur 2 Makers Issue A Public Apology To The Author Of Dhabba, Promise To Modify The Offensive Scene

Mirzapur creator Punit Krishna and producer Excel Entertainment have issued a public apology to Surender Mohan Pathak, the author of a popular book Dhabba. The issues between the makers of Mirzapur 2 and Dhabba writer developed after a character named Satyanand Tripathi in the show was featured reading his book.

Surender Mohan Pathak had asked the makers of Mirzapur 2 to remove the scene from the show because according to him it shows his book in a bad light. He had threatened to take strict action against the makers and the actor, Kulbhushan Kharbanda if the makers fail to remove the scene.

The apology letter issued by Excel Entertainment and signed by Punit Krishna reads as saying, “Dear Surender Mohan Pathak.

It has been brought to my notice by you that there is a scene in the recently released series Mirzapur Season 2 which depicts a character named Satyanand Tripathi reading a book named ‘Dhabba which has been written by you and this depiction supplemented with an unrelated voiceover (VO) which has hurt your sentiments and the sentiments of your fans and well-wishers.”

The letter further reads as saying, “We sincerely apologize for the same and would like to convey to you that this was not done with any malicious intent or to tarnish/damage your reputation. We are aware that you are a writer of repute and your work is held in high regard in the world of hindi crime fiction. We would like to assure you that to rectify this situation as discussed with you and as per your wishes. We will blur the book-cover in the scene or remove the VO within a reasonable time of 3 weeks. Once again, please accept our sincerest apologies for inadvertently hurting your sentiments. “

Mirzapur 2 stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Shweta Tripathi, Vijay Verma, Rasika Dugal and others in important roles. What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section.

