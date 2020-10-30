The Kapil Sharma Show: Suresh Raina & Priyanka Raina Reveal They Had Planned Their Baby Much Before The Lockdown Unlike Many Other Couples!

The Kapil Sharma Show is known to make us laugh even when we are upset. The show witnesses new guests every week and we get to know about them a little better. In the upcoming episode of the show, we will be seeing the Chennai Super Kings star batsman, Suresh Raina and his wife Priyanka Raina. Sony TV has recently uploaded a promo to tease us by giving a sneak peek of the episode.

The couple has recently welcomed a baby boy and joked on the show that they had planned their baby before lockdown as he was born on the first day of the lockdown unlike many other celebrities welcoming babies during the lockdown.

In the promo, we see Kapil Sharma welcomes Priyanka and Suresh Raina on the show by saying that they look like they have just arrived from their wedding reception, leaving them in splits. The comedian also pulls Archana Puran Singh‘s leg by instructing her not to ask money from the couple.

Then Kapil is seen cracking a joke after asking Suresh Raina about how the love blossomed between him and Priyanka, as the girl’s father was his coach. Kapil Sharma said, “ Vaha Batting seekhne jate the ya Priyanka ki fielding karne jate the?”

Suresh’s witty reply left everyone bursting in laughter. Sony TV recently uploaded the promo with the caption, Hasi par nahi lagegi ab koi bhi rok jab India ke superstar cricketer Suresh aur Priyanka Raina lagaenge laughter ke strokes. Dekhiyega zaroor #TheKapilSharmaShow kal raat 9:30 baje.”

Meanwhile, Suresh Raina also took to social media to tell his fans about his experience on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ and wrote, “What a fantastic show it’s been, @kapilsharma as always you have been such an amazing host & the whole team & crew made it such a fun shoot. Thank you, everyone, for having us and giving a big shoutout to @maatecare”

