The Kapil Sharma Show: Comedian Turns Navjot Singh Sidhu, Says "Archana Puran Singh Meri Kursi Kha Gayi"

With weekend comes our laughter dose on the television with the Kapil Sharma show. The show celebrated the 25th anniversary of Sony Channel and on the occasion of same, Kapil was dressed as Navjot Singh Sidhu and as usual, took a dig at Archana Puran Singh.

This isn’t the first time that Kapil is dressed as Navjot and making fun of Archana, we have seen it on quite a few occasions already.

Archana Puran Singh replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu on The Kapil Sharma Show at the beginning of 2019 after he passed some derogatory comments about the Pulwama attack and it created a stir on social media.

A source close to India Today had revealed back then, “His remarks have not been taken kindly by most. Also, the channel and the show was getting dragged into the unwanted controversy. This is when the team amicably decided that Navjot make a distance from the show. The team has already shot a couple of episodes with Archana.”

Post Pulwama attack, Sidhu took to his Twitter and wrote, “For a handful of people, can you blame the entire nation and can you blame an individual? It (the attack) is a cowardly act and I condemn it firmly. Violence is always condemnable and those who did it must be punished”.

This obviously didn’t go well with the audiences and they started trending #BoycottKapilSharmaShow and hence the makers decided to replace him with Archana Puran Singh.

Nonetheless, we are glad that Archana became a part of the Kapil Sharma family and without her not being on the show, it would have been boring for sure. Take a look at the video here:

Haha! That’s one hell of a comic act.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, “@SonyTV too good episode. Today’s show’s level was just above the sky. Doing stand up like this is a big deal and the whole cast nailed it perfectly. One of the best ever episode.”

Another user wrote, “अदभुत,सुंदर, बेहतरीन कपिल जी। आप महान हो।”

Well, there’s no second doubt about that.

