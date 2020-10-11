Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Reveals Being Depressed For More Than Four Years

Depression has been the centre of discussion on social media since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has taken to her Instagram account and posted a minute-long video revealing her battle with depression. In this video, she reveals about how long since she has been clinically depressed and how she is using that to spread the word.

In the video, she also reveals about how she has wanted to do something to share experience for a very long time now. She says she’ll take her followers to a journey where she’ll open up about her experiences with depression.

Ira Khan starts the video by saying, “Hi, I’m depressed. I have been for more than four years now. I’ve been to a doctor, and I’m clinically depressed. I’m doing much better now. For over a year now, I wanted to do something for mental health, but I wasn’t sure what to do.”

Ira also adds, “I have decided to take you on a journey – my journey – and see what happens. Hopefully, we’ll get to know ourselves and understand mental illness slightly better. I’ve thought of so many things to say. What should I say? Why am I doing this?”

Ira ends the video on an abrupt note by saying, “Let’s start from where I started. What do I have to be depressed about? Who am I to be depressed? I have everything, right?”

“A lot has been going on, a lot of people have a lot to say. Things are really confusing and stressful and simple and okay but not okay and… life altogether. There’s no way to say it all in one go. But I’d like to think I’ve figured some stuff out, or at least figured out how to make it slightly more understandable. About mental health and mental ill-health. So come with me on this journey… in my awkward, quirky, sometimes-baby-voice-y, as-honest-as-I-can-be… way. Let’s start a conversation. Happy World Mental Health Day. . . . #worldmentalhealthday #mentalhealth #depression #journey #letsstartaconversation,” wrote Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan while sharing the video.

