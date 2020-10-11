Anushka Sharma Blows Kisses At Virat Kohli, Twitter Thanks Her For The Victory!

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most sought after couple in India. The two gave their fans yet another example to believe that yesterday with their sweet gestures on the stadium. Anushka’s flying kiss to Virat after his team won the match is breaking the Internet, and they are being showered with love for the same. Read on to know more and also do not miss the pictures.

Anushka, who is expecting her first child with Virat, was present at the stadium yesterday. It was a match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings. Virat after he scored an unbeaten 90, looked towards his lady love standing far. Anushka blowing kisses at him at this point is all over the Internet.

Twitterati is all hearts for the chemistry between Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. A Twitter user wrote, “Virat Kohli scoring 90 runs, walking in the pavilion not-out while Anushka Sharma who is expecting smiles with her visible baby bump cheers for him. This is wholesome. This is what dreams are made up of. My heart is so full that I just can’t. They just made my shitty day better”.

Many also pointed out how many have been blaming Anushka Sharma whenever Virat Kohli performed poorly. There were netizens who expressed how she deserves gratitude and even apologies for the same. A user wrote, “If Anushka is blamed for virat’s poor performance then we should give credit to anushka for his best performance ….. #RCBvsCSK #Virushka #RCBforever”.

Congratulations Anushka Sharma. You take all the credits today. Virat Kohli played well today only because of you. Yes if he can fail because of her, he can succeed because of her too. Logics,” wrote another.

A few Twitter users even went on to take digs at Sunil Gavaskar. If you are unaware, the veteran cricketer made some rather offending comments from the commentary box that also involved Anushka Sharma. Later the actor even went on to give a reply to the veteran player and conveyed how it is wrong to drag her in that conversation.

Referring to same a reaction read, “Virat & Anushka were on the screen & Gavaskar was commenting at that time. He would have seen i, but he didn’t utter single word about them kept on talking about #csk”.

Here are a few reactions compiled:

Virat Kohli scoring 90 runs, walking in the pavilion not-out while Anushka Sharma who is expecting smiles with her visible baby bump cheers for him. This is wholesome. This is what dreams are made up of. My heart is so full that I just can’t. They just made my shitty day better. pic.twitter.com/5NUR3E5Fg8 — Vars ᴴ a. (@_heavenlyInsane) October 10, 2020

