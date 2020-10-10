Kangana Ranaut Indirectly Slams Deepika Padukone On World Mental Health Day, Read On!

Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone’s issues seem to be unending. The Panga actress never leaves any chance of taking a dig at the Chhapaak actress directly or indirectly.

On the occasion of World Mental Health Day, Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to encourage everyone for supporting Mental Health. However, without taking Deepika’s name, she took a dig at her. Kangana who shared a video clip of her film Judgementall Hai Kya indirectly alleged the star for bringing it down.

She wrote, “The film that we made for Mental Health awareness was dragged to the court by those who run depression ki dukan, after media ban, name of the film was changed just before the release causing marketing complications but it’s a good film, do watch it today #WorldMentalHealthDay”

The film that we made for Mental Health awareness was dragged to the court by those who run depression ki dukan, after media ban, name of the film was changed just before the release causing marketing complications but it’s a good film, do watch it today #WorldMentalHealthDay https://t.co/uaB1FKNIoH — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 10, 2020

If you have followed Kangana in past some time, you know that she has alleged Deepika Padukone for ‘running depression ki dukaan’. It is also a known fact that Deepika Padukone’s TLLL foundation in a series of tweets had criticised Judgementall Hai Kya when it was titled Mental Hai Kya. “It is time we put an end to the use of words, imagery and/or the portrayal of persons with mental illness in a way that reinforces stereotypes. Many millions who suffer with mental illness in India already face tremendous stigma. Therefore,it is extremely important to be responsible and sensitive towards the needs of those suffering.” the tweets read as saying.

It is time we put an end to the use of words, imagery and/or the portrayal of persons with mental illness in a way that reinforces stereotypes. (1/2) https://t.co/sZCeIp8eGw — TLLLFoundation (@TLLLFoundation) April 20, 2019 Many millions who suffer with mental illness in India already face tremendous stigma. Therefore,it is extremely important to be responsible and sensitive towards the needs of those suffering. (2/2) https://t.co/sZCeIp8eGw — TLLLFoundation (@TLLLFoundation) April 20, 2019

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut is busy shooting for Thalaivi which is an upcoming biographical film based on the life of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa. The film will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

The actress recently shared a few stills from the sets of the film with her fans on Twitter. She captioned the post as, “Good morning friends, these are some stills from yesterday’s early morning scene discussion with my absolutely talented and most affectionate director A.L Vijay ji, there are many amazing places in this world but the most soothing and comforting to me is a film set #Thalaivi”

Good morning friends, these are some stills from yesterday’s early morning scene discussion with my absolutely talented and most affectionate director A.L Vijay ji, there are many amazing places in this world but the most soothing and comforting to me is a film set #Thalaivi pic.twitter.com/qGjw0nQjRQ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 5, 2020

Are you looking forward to Thalaivi? Let us know in the comments section.

