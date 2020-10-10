Amitabh Bachchan To Be Paid More Than Deepika Padukone’s 12 Crores For Nag Ashwin’s Next?

The buzz around Deepika Padukone and Prabhas’ Nag Ashwin directorial was already strong, and Amitabh Bachchan’s entry to the cast just intensified it. Now as fans rejoice the reunion and the idea of a pan India project, the latest buzz talks about the remuneration. It is being said that Mr Bachchan is being paid a bomb, and it is more than his Piku co-star. Details below.

Yesterday, it was announced that Big B is joining the cast of Nag Ashwin’s next with a grand video. Fans were left excited looking at the addition in the magnum opus. This is also the legendary actor making his Telugu debut.

Now as per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Amitabh Bachchan is being paid a massive amount, more than Deepika Padukone. As per the portal, it was said earlier that the Chhapaak actor is being paid a sum of Rs 12 crore to star alongside Prabhas in the sci-fi.

Talking about the film that stars Amitabh Bachchan as a parallel lead, a source said, “Of course it is still just a fraction of what Prabhas is getting. Just why this should be so when Bachchan Saab is the most iconic superstar of the country, is beyond any comprehension.”

The source also cleared that Amitabh Bachchan is not making any cameo in the film; instead, he has a full-fledged character. He will be a part of the movie from the beginning to the very climax. “He isn’t there in the film for just a portion. Bachchan Saab and Prabhas will share screen space from the beginning to The End,” the source added.

As per reports, the Nag Ashwin directorial is a futuristic sci-fi flick. It is said that the film will star many big actors from across the country. The announcements about the others will be made soon. Nag, while talking about, Amitabh Bachchan’s entry said, “I feel lucky and blessed that Bachchan Sir has selected our film among the many choices he has. It is a full-length role, which we believe will do justice to the legend that he is.”

