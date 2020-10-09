Laxmmi Bomb Trailer: Taarak Mehta & Carryminati Memes Ft Akshay Kumar Are Flooding The Internet!

The trailer of Laxmmi Bomb dropped today and Akshay Kumar has left the fans impressed yet again. It is one of the much-awaited films of this year. If it weren’t for the pandemic, the theatres would’ve been housefull for sure. But people will get to enjoy the movie at their home as it is releasing digitally.

Talking about the trailer, the response is massive. A lot of people can’t wait to see Akshay in such a new avatar. But there were also those who took dialogues and screenshots of the movie to makes memes.

A lot of memes on Akshay Kumar and Laxmmi Bomb are going viral on the internet. One person shared, “#LaxmmiBomb #LaxmiBombTrailer

kid: mom i want bruno mars from uptown funk

mom: no son we have a bruno mars from uptown funk at home

the bruno mars from uptown funk at home”.

The dialogue ‘Main iss area ki queen hoon’ is making people laugh. One person also shared a panipuri memes with this Akshay Kumar’s dialogue from Laxmmi Bomb. The person captioned it, “Sutli bomb.

#laxmmibomb #memes #fun”.

There is no option to like or dislike the trailer. This step is taken after what happened with Sadak 2 and Khaali Peeli trailer. An Twitter user used Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Jethalal to make fun of this situation. The Twitter user shared, “After watching laxmi bomb trailer Haters counting dislikes 😂”

#LaxmmiBombTrailer”.

Another person tweeted, “After watching laxmi bomb trailor good actors in bollywood😂 #LaxmmiBombTrailer” and shared a Rajpal Yadav’s still from Phir Hera Pheri.

Check out a few more Laxmmi Bomb memes below:

Laxmmi Bomb is directed by Raghava Lawrence and also stars Kiara Advani. The film is slated to release on November 9, 2020, on Disney+Hotstar.

The response is positive not only from fans but also from the film industry. Taapsee Pannu had tweeted earlier how she’s disappointed that the film won’t release in cinema halls.

Did you like the trailer? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

