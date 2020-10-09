Laxmmi Bomb Trailer: You Can’t Like/Dislike It On YouTube, Viewers Say “Makers Afraid To Break Sadak 2’s Record”

Earlier today, the makers released the trailer of Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb and it’s getting immense response from his fans. Directed by Raghava Lawrence the film also stars Kiara Advani in a prominent role. The trailer was released on Fox Star Hindi and the makers didn’t give a like or dislike option on the same on YouTube.

The makers decided to not to give the like/dislike option because of the online social media hatred and trolling.

A while ago, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt’s Sadak 2 trailer was released on the YouTube and in no time it became the most disliked trailer on the platform. We are guessing, Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb makers didn’t want the same and hence decided to not keep a like/dislike option.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

“Wow these guys got so scared of the dislikes on Sadak 2 that they have hidden all the likes and dislikes on Laxmmi Bomb”

“I had such a different image in my mind when I first read about Laxmmi Bomb. Now I’m just wondering what kind of a madhouse is this”

“Sadak 2 ka record todna thaa. Pls switch on the ratings. Will you? Kya chutiyap movie banane lag gaye hai Bollywood vale 😭😤”

“Sadak thoo Ne atleast itni to himmat dikhayi..ki dislike ko hide nhi kiya…Arre hero bnte ho..to itni to Capacity rkho..k Jo bhi ho..vo samne rhe Laxmmi Bomb”

“Akshay why r u so scared? Why did you hide the dislike button? But we will know by the comment section 😂.”

“😂😂after sarak 2 they close like dislike button😂😂 log janta hn k kon self made or talented star hy or kon napotism sy aya howa phr b inhon ny like dislike close krdia”

The netizens have some reactions on Twitter too:

Meanwhile, Laxmmi Bomb trailer looks bomb AF. This is the first time we will see Akshay Kumar donning a breakthrough character of a transgender and we are totally in awe of him.

Share your thoughts on the same in the comments section below.

