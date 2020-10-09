Ginny Weds Sunny Movie Review: Yami Gautam & Vikrant Massey Shine Bright In The Not So Big, Fat Indian Wedding

Ginny Weds Sunny Movie Review Rating: 3/5 Stars (Three stars)

Star Cast: Vikrant Massey, Yami Gautam, Rajiv Gupta, Ayesha Raza, Suhail Nayyar

Director: Puneet Khanna

What’s Good: The oh “it’s old, but it’s new” feeling you get while watching the film, a smartly woven and grippingly focused chemistry between the leads

What’s Bad: It delves itself into a template that’s already been used before and hence its monotonous nature shines brighter than it should

Loo Break: It’s a snack-muncher, doesn’t require your complete attention and you can still get the film even after taking a break (which is a good thing and not a complaint)

Watch or Not?: Don’t plan and watch, just play it randomly on a lazy Sunday and have fun

Set in Delhi, we’ve Sunny AKA Satnam Sethi (Vikrant Massey) who is such a fantastic chef, but for some reason isn’t allowed to open up his restaurant until he gets married. To complete this equation, we have a confused (as we all are) Ginny aka Princess Simran (Yami Gautam) who is out of a complicated break-up and is looking for some clarity in her life.

Both Ginny and Sunny have known each other since they were kids, but nothing happened due to “she’s out of my league” syndrome. Now that Sunny ‘needs’ to marry for his dreams, he gets an open invitation from Ginny’s mother (Ayesha Raza) to make the impossible possible. The whole crux of the story is all about what happens when Sunny agrees to jump into Ginny’s mother’s plan.

Ginny Weds Sunny Movie Review: Script Analysis

The major likeable factor about Navjot Gulati’s script is Sumit Arora’s (Stree) dialogues. The all-bright and glitzy colour scheme work in favour of the film as it keeps the intrigue alive. Focusing way too much on both the leads play hero and villain to the story. Good because they share alluring chemistry, bad because the supporting cast never gets a chance to grow on you.

It falls in the risky genre of romantic-drama with a touch of refreshing comedy, as they’ve been done to death. Despite all the formulaic tested stuff, this one holds a novelty value with some sequences. I understand why they’ve made Vikrant Massey a chef & it has an important connection in the end, but you see that coming a mile away. Also, the climax would’ve hit the same even if Vikrant wasn’t a chef, and I wish they should’ve explored that angle better.

Ginny Weds Sunny Movie Review: Star Performance

Vikrant Massey is here to stay! After a very forgettable Dolly Kitty… he gets what he deserves in Ginny Sunny. I can already sense how many of you all will compare him to Ayushmann Khurrana for being in a zone which he has already nailed multiple times before. But, hear me out, it’s not the same. Vikrant takes somewhat similar ingredients to cook a similar dish but in his style. This is just a window to what all excellent stuff writers can experiment with him. Let’s take a moment to appreciate how well he looks with Yami. If some/any writer is reading this, pen something like Before We Go for both of them. IMAGINE!

Yami Gautam is at the top of her game with Ginny. She effortlessly plays the role of a carefree, do not-give-a-sh*t about feelings, confused woman. Though I think her character was lazily sketched and needed a bit of polishing. She can do a lot better than this.

Film’s most hilarious dialogues are owned by Rajiv Gupta (Sunny’s father), and my complaint about supporting cast not getting enough meat is mainly because how he and Ayesha Raza are wasted eventually. They’re used well but not enough to bring in the humour. Suhail Nayyar makes a caricature of a character look subtle by not crossing any lines. He had every reason to ham but brilliantly keeps it subtle and controlled throughout. Some marks to the writers for this.

Ginny Weds Sunny Movie Review: Direction, Music

Puneet Khanna has assisted on movies like Don, Jodha Akbar, Eat Pray Love (Julia Roberts) before this, not that it has any connection with this one, but his experience helps to bring a certain finesse to the story. He keeps things simple with the direction without experimenting with anything, which is a good thing as it helps to retain simplicity. That’s also because of Nuthan Nagaraj’s cinematography; the production values remain top-notch.

Mika’s Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag fails to create any fire and fill the place as a good party song. This needed a soundtrack like Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety. Though, not sure about the shelf-life, the film has a couple of good songs in Rubaru and Phir Chala.

Ginny Weds Sunny Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, Ginny Weds Sunny is just like that sweet dish which you may have had before but will still have to kill your sugar-rush. Despite its flaws, it’s honeyed with Vikrant Massey & Yami Gautam’s mushy chemistry. Go for it!

Three stars!

Ginny Weds Sunny Trailer

Ginny Weds Sunny releases on 09 October , 2020.

