Laxmmi Bomb Trailer Out! Akshay Kumar Is UNBELIEVABLY Beautiful In Each & Every Frame; It’s Going To Be A Diwali DHAMAKA!

The makers just dropped the trailer of Akshay Kumar’s one of the most anticipated films of this year Laxmmi Bomb. Directed by Raghava Lawrence the film also stars Kiara Advani in a pivotal role. The film has been announced as a direct OTT release and will start streaming exclusively on Disney Plus Hotstar from November 9.

Advertisement

Earlier today, Akshay shared a new and exciting still from the film giving an update on the trailer to his fans. The Khiladi Kumar was standing alongside his lady luck in the new poster and he’s building excitement among his fans.

Sharing the trailer on his official Twitter handle, Akshay Kumar wrote, “Jahan kahi bhi hain, wahi ruk jaayyein aur taiyyaar ho jaayyein dekhne #LaxmmiBomb ka trailer, kyunki barasne aa rahi hai Laxmmi! #LaxmmiBombTrailer out now. #YeDiwaliLaxmmiBombWali!”

Advertisement

We have never indeed seen Akshay Kumar donning this kind of avatar ever before!

Laxmmi Bomb will be released ahead of Diwali and this is the biggest surprise Khiladi could give to all his fans. The trailer looks bomb and we can’t help but notice that transgender look of him and it was impossible to take our eyes off the actor.

The trailer starts with a scary note and you would think to yourself that this is going to be a horror flick but as soon as you watch it further, you’ll be surprised to see him this crazy wild-side of Akshay’s character. And going by the storyline it seems, the Sooryavanshi actor might actually end up buying a ‘Burj Khalifa’ as played in the background because it has BLOCKBUSTER written all over it.

Not just Akshay and Kiara but the whole supporting cast will just blow you away with their characters in the film. Well, well. Bow down, b*tches, the new QUEEN of Bollywood is here.

Just yesterday, Akshay shared the good news with his fans on Twitter and informed about the trailer that it’ll be released today and here it is. The Sooryavanshi actor captioned the post, “Hassoge, darroge aur apne ghar valo ke sath milkar kal sab se bada dhamaka dekhoge!”

Haha, that’s for sure.

Take a look at the trailer here:

Laxmmi Bomb released on November 9, 2020, on Disney Plus Hotstar. Share your thoughts on Akshay Kumar’s trailer in the comments section below.

Must Read: #Prabhas21: Amitabh Bachchan Joins Prabhas & Deepika Padukone In The Epic Drama

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube