Prabhas is one of the biggest stars of the Indian film Industry. We all are desperately waiting for his upcoming film with Deepika Padukone. Here is an amazing update which will surely make you jump on your seat. Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has also been roped in for the project directed by ‘Mahanati’ fame Nag Ashwin. Yes, we aren’t kidding. Read the article to know more.

Advertisement

The makers have revealed the grand news through a lovely teaser on Twitter. Vyjayanthi Movies wrote, “Welcoming with a full heart, the pride of a billion Indians. The Amitabh Bachchan. Our journey just got BIG-ger!”

Advertisement

The 27 seconds teaser introduces Amitabh Bachchan by writing, “How can we try to make a legendary film without the legend Amitabh Bachchan.” Actor Prabhas is also very excited about the movie and took to Instagram and wrote, “Finally, a dream coming true…

Sharing screen space with the legendary @amitabhbachchan Sir!

#NamaskaramBigB @deepikapadukone @nag_ashwin @swapnaduttchalasani @priyankacdutt @vyjayanthimovies #AshwiniDutt.” Have a look at the actor’s post below.

The untitled film is produced by C Ashwini Dutt under Vyjayanthi Movies banner. According to media reports, Prabhas starrer is going to be made at an estimated budget of Rs 400 crore. The principal photography will commence in November and the makers are planning to release the film in Telugu, English, Hindi and other languages.

According to Times Of India, “The multilingual project is touted to be a first-of-its-kind sci-fi drama set in the backdrop of a third World War. While the pre-production works are expected to kick-off once the prevailing COVID-19 situation gets back into normalcy, the film will be helmed on a massive scale with a hefty budget. Recently, speculations went rife that popular actor Arvind Swami is in consideration for a pivotal role in the film. Legendary filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao is acting as the mentor for the epic project referred to as #Prabhas21.”

How excited are you to see Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone sharing screen in the untitled movie? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Neha Kakkar Makes Her Relationship With Rohanpreet Singh Official; Fans Shower Love On The Couple!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube