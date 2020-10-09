Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Ghanshyam Nayak Was Initially NOT Signed For Natu Kaka

While Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is busy entertaining its viewers on the small screen, here, we’re back with some interesting titbits for readers. Yesterday, it was all about Tanmay Vekaria aka Bagha, and today, it’s all about his on-screen paternal uncle, Ghanshyam Nayak aka Natu Kaka.

Nayak has worked in more than 350 movies and serials, but it’s this show which made him a household name. He plays his character with such a brilliance that he seems like any other funny senior member of our family. The lines, “Aapne Mujhse Kuch Kaha?” and “Sethji, Meri Pagaar Kab Badhaoge?” resonates in our ears every time we see Natu Kaka on the screen.

Such an integral and popular character, but there’s a strange fact about it. Initially, Natu Kaka’s character wasn’t the part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Yes, you read that right! And it’s not us spreading any rumors but Ghanshyam Nayak himself had revealed it.

The more surprising is that Ghanshyam Nayak was signed for a different character initially. When Gada Electronics came in the script, it was Dilip Joshi who suggested Nayak’s name to Asit Kumarr Modi for oldie’s character. Then different shades were added to the role and that’s how Natu became part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

This revelation was made by the man himself while talking to Mayapuri Cut.

Meanwhile, Ghanshyam recently underwent neck surgery and as many as 8 knots were all removed via surgery.

Post-surgery, Nayak had updated his fans by quoting, “I am much better now. I have got admitted to Suchak Hospital in Malad. The first three days were tough, but I am now only looking ahead in life,” reports TOI.

That’s not it. Talking about the surgery, Natu Kaka continued, “Eight knots were removed. And, I really don’t know how so many had formed. Those knots have been sent for further testing but I have faith in God, jo bhi karega achcha hi karega.”

The surgery is said to have lasted for about 4 hours. Ghanshyam also revealed how Taarak Mehta team is missing him and calling him back on sets.

“They say they are waiting for me to get back on the sets. But I have been advised a month’s rest after I am discharged from the hospital. So, I don’t think I will be able to resume shoot until Navratri at least,” Ghanshyam Nayak concluded.

