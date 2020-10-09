Jasleen Matharu and Anup Jalota made a lot of noise in Bigg Boss 12. They entered the house as a couple and there was a stir regarding the age difference between both. Eventually, after they exited the show, the duo confirmed that it was only a stint in the house and none of it was true. Jasleen even went onto woo Paras Chhabra in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. But after everything, have the former duo finally tied the knot?

It all began after Jasleen took to her Instagram last night and shared a picture alongside Anup. The singer could be seen wearing Sikh traditional wedding attire. Her pink churidaar with gota work all over it was matched with traditional red and white chudda (bangles). She complimented her attire with a beaded necklace and a maang tikka. Matharu did look like a ray of sunshine in the beautiful attire.

Anup Jalota was seen sitting right next to Jasleen Matharu. He wore a white and golden sherwani. The 67-year-old veteran singer even donned a turban. Without letting out much, the Mujhse Shaadi Karoge contestant just left fire emojis in the caption and tagged her mentor.

Check out Jasleen Matharu and Anup Jalota’s picture below:

As expected, fans were stunned. Many wondered if the couple has really married or was it just another stint.

“कहते हैं की भक्ति भजन का फल जरूर मिलता हैं इंसान को #anupjalota #Jasleenmatharu,” a fan joked.

Another left a rather disappointing comment as they mentioned, “पैसा हो तो क्या कुछ नहीं हो सकता बाबू भैया ! @jasleenmatharu @anupjalota”

“yeh kaya hua kab hua,” a fan commented.

A user wrote, “Hassi Nhi rukh rhi ye picture dekh k”

Another asked Jasleen Matharu and Anup Jalota, “Shadi karliya kya”

However, it is now rumoured that the picture is the first look of their upcoming film, “Woh Meri Student Hai”

Meanwhile, Jasleen Matharu was recently in the news of her wedding with a Bhopal based doctor. In fact, the irony is that the match was made by none other than Anup Jalota himself. Unfortunately, things did not work out and as Jasleen stated that their ‘kundlis did not match.’

