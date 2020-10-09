Last year, a storm was witnessed when Dangal actress Zaira Wasim quit the industry. The actress cited her imam as the reason. She wanted to connect with her god and found Bollywood a hindrance. The latest one to follow the path is Bigg Boss 6 actress Sana Khan.

Yes, you heard that right! Sana took to her Instagram last night and made the announcement. She mentioned how she’s been in the industry for years now. However, what she has realized is that everyone is born for a reason. The reason definitely isn’t earning fame and money. Hence, she has decided to quit the industry and do service for humanity.

Sana Khan shared a lengthy note that began, “Today I am talking to you standing at a crucial juncture of my life. I Have been living the Showbiz (Film Industry) life for years, and during this time I have been blessed with all kinds of fame, honour and wealth from my fans for which I am grateful to them. But for a few days now, I have been possessed of the realization that: Is the real purpose of man’s coming into this world only to chase wealth and fame?”

Sana Khan continued, “Isn’t it a part of his/her duty to spend his/her life in the service of those who are needy and helpless? Shouldn’t a person think that he/she could die at any moment? And what will happen to him after he/she is no more? I have been searching for answers to these two questions for a long period of time, especially the second question as to what will happen to me after my death?

When I searched for the answer to this question in my religion, I realized that this life in the world is actually for the betterment of life-after-death. And it will be better if the slave lives according to the command of his Creator, and does not make wealth and fame his only goal; rather, he/she should avoid sinful life and serve humanity, and follow the path shown by his/her Creator. Therefore, I declare today that from today onwards, I have resolved to say goodbye to my Showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the orders of my Creator,” the Bigg Boss 6 contestant added.

Sana Khan concluded, “All brothers and sisters are requested to pray for me to Allah to accept my repentance and grant me the true ability to live in accordance with my determination of spending my life following the commandments of my Creator and in the service of humanity, and grant me perseverance in it. Finally, all brothers and sisters are requested to not consult me with regards to any Showbiz work henceforth. Thank you very much Sana Khan”.

