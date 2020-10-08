Tamil Filmmaker Vijay Sri G Wants A Statutory Warning For Rape Scenes In Films

Director Vijay Sri G., who made headlines for directing the Charuhaasan-Saroja starrer ‘Dha Dha 87,’ feels that it should be made mandatory for all filmmakers to put a statutory warning in their film if it depicts rape scenes. Read on to know he said.

Advertisement

Vijay Sri said, “I request the Central Board of Film Certification and the government to advise filmmakers to include a statutory warning for rape scenes in films.”

Advertisement

Elaborating further, the director added, “In my movie ‘Dha Dha 87’, which was released on March 1, 2019, I had added on the title card, ‘Don’t touch the ladies without their consent’. This message was widely acknowledged and appreciated by the audience.”

Vijay Sri G continued saying, “The lead actor of the movie ‘Dha Dha 87’, Shri Charuhasan would address a gang in a scene saying, ‘if you touch women, then I would burn you all to death’.”

Vijay Shri expressed shock and horror at the alleged Hathras gangrape incident. He said, “I was shocked to know about the death of a girl, who was brutally raped and tortured in Hathras. In my movie, ‘Polladha Ulagil Bayangara Game’ (PUBG), I have filmed a scene in which guys raping a lady and burning her were punished to death by one of the lead characters of the movie. I always have faith in the Indian judiciary system.”

What are your thoughts on Vijay Sri G’s request? Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: KGF 2: Yash Says, “Rocky Sails From Today” As He Is Back With His BLOCKBUSTER Avatar

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube