Sri Lankan off-spinner Muthiah Muralidaran is one of the most successful bowlers in international cricket and the first to take 800 wickets in Tests. Latest reports suggest that filmmaker MS Sripathy is all set to direct a biopic on the legendary cricketer and Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi will play the role in the film.

MS Sripathy’s sports-drama is produced by Movie Train Motion Pictures and Dar Motion Pictures. The film is based on the life and struggle of the cricketing legend.

Previously rumours were rife of the film being titled 800 and that it will be released worldwide in 2020. However, then it was said that the film was postponed due to multiple reasons. As of now no details have been shared by the makers regarding the biopic on Sri Lankan skipper Muthiah Muralidaran.

Vijay Sethupathi, who will be playing the role of the ace cricketer in the film, had recently said to The Indian Express, “I am happy to be associated with the Muthiah Muralitharan biopic. He is an iconic sportsman of Tamil origin and someone who has made his mark across the world. Portraying the role of Murali is going to be a challenge for me and I am looking forward to it.”

He further added, “I am delighted that Murali himself will be closely involved with the project and guiding me on the cricketing aspects. I am thankful to both Murali and the producers for the faith bestowed on me.”

Meanwhile, Muthiah Muralitharan has also revealed to the publication that he is quite happy with Vijay Sethupathi’s casting in the film. He said, “I am honoured that an accomplished actor such as Vijay Sethupathi will be playing me in the film. I have been actively collaborating with the creative team for the past several months and I will continue to support this project through its duration.”

