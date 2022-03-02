Luv Ranjan’s untitled next directorial featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor has got a new release date on 8th March 2023 on the auspicious occasion of Holi. Initially, the film was supposed to release on 26th January 2023.

Beginning this year, the makers had announced that the Ranbir-Shraddha starrer will release in Holi 2022. But now the new theatrical release date of the movie has built the anticipation even further, especially amongst the fans of Ranbir and Shraddha.

Sharing the official news on social media, Taran Adarsh mentioned, “Ranbir-Shraddha: Holi 2023 release finalised… #LuvRanjan’s next film – not titled yet – to release in cinemas on (Wed) 8 March 2023 #Holi… Stars #RanbirKapoor and #ShraddhaKapoor… Produced by #LuvRanjan & #AnkurGarg… #BhushanKumar presentation…”

After delivering back to back super hits like ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ franchise and ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’, Luv Ranjan is currently busy finishing his next untitled romantic comedy starring Ranbir and Shraddha in lead roles.

While there has been a lot of speculations regarding the other cast of the film and its story, the details of the highly-anticipated project has been kept under wraps by the makers. But the news of Ranbir and Shraddha sharing the screen space for the first time has got the audience quite excited and wanting for more! Interestingly, the movie also marks the first time collaboration between Ranbir and Luv.

Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and presented by Bhushan Kumar, the untitled next starring Ranbir and Shraddha will also feature Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor.

