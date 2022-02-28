Actress Vaani Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Shamshera’, has talked about her pairing with actor Ranbir Kapoor in the film. She says that the two actors have been told that they share a great on-screen chemistry.

Vaani said: “Ranbir Kapoor is a pleasure to work with because he brings so much work ethic to the table. He is also a selfless actor who wants to creatively collaborate in a way that each scene turns out to be the best.”

Vaani Kapoor added, “I had so much fun working and exchanging notes with him. I think Ranbir Kapoor and I have given our best for Shamshera. We are definitely a fresh pairing on screen and I hope people love watching us together.”

Vaani Kapoor hopes that her chemistry with Ranbir will be talked about.

The actress added: “We have been told that we have great chemistry but I hope that audiences too feel the same when they see us. It’s a film that everyone’s waiting for. Have worked really hard to bring something new to the table and as actors, we only want to entertain everyone to the fullest with Shamshera.”

The film also stars Sanjay Dutt as Ranbir Kapoor’s arch enemy. Sanjay will play the ruthless, merciless villain and his showdown. Vaani Kapoor essays the role of a gorgeous, most sought after traveling performer of the country.

Yash Raj Films ‘Shamshera’ is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu on July 22.

