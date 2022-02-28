Aamir Khan will soon be back on the big screens with Laal Singh Chadda after his last film Thugs of Hindostan back in 2018. Well, it looks like other Aamir’s upcoming movie, there is another blockbuster awaiting him. Recently, during a talk show, it was confirmed by Bhushan Kumar that he is all set to start work on a film titled, Mogul with the actor.

Kumar has gone on to produce many big-time movies such as the Satyameva Jayate franchise, Radhe Shyam, Atrangi Re, and many more. Read on to know what the latest scoop has in store for you!

Coming back to the topic, so right before COVID-19 struck us, Aamir Khan had declared that he’ll be working alongside Bhushan Kumar in making Gulshan Kumar’s biopic movie titled Mogul. However, since the announcement, there have been no updates regarding the movie’s progress. Recently in a conversation with Pinkvilla, the producer has clarified that they haven’t forgotten about the movie and it will surely be made.

Elaborating more on that, Bhushan Kumar said, “Mogul is happening, but it will be a little later now because Aamir sir’s film (Laal Singh Chaddha) has been delayed a bit. People keep asking me about Mogul, but I am in no hurry to make that film. It’s not a project for me, it’s a dream. I can make it this year, next year or even three years later. There is no (time) limit to it. I promise it will be made at the correct time. We are yet to decide on the shooting timelines.”

Quite exciting news this is!

On the professional front, Aamir Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is said to be the remake of Hollywood’s classic flick, Forrest Gump. The film will also star Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Would do you like to see Aamir’s next project be Bhushan Kumar’s Mogul? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

