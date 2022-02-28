Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most stylish couples in Bollywood. From their red carpet appearances to their social media PDA, the IT couple of B-town doesn’t leave any opportunity to make heads turn with their mushy spottings. Their fans fondly call them ‘DeepVeer’ and earlier today, the couple made a stunning entry at the Mumbai airport hand in hand and got trolled for the same. Scroll below to watch their video.

Advertisement

The couple reportedly returned from Bangalore where Deepika’s parents stay. Ranveer wore a white sweatshirt and paired it with black track pants. He accessorised the look with a black beanie and sports shoes. Deepika, on the other hand, wore an all-white ensemble and looked pretty as ever.

Advertisement

Deepika Padukone wore a sleeveless white long top and paired it with wide-leg ankle-length pants. She accessorised her look with a luxury handbag and a pair of sunglasses. Both Ranveer Singh and Deepika walked hand in hand while making an exit at the Mumbai airport.

Take a look at their video here:

Aren’t these two the most stylish couple in B-town? We totally swear by their fashion choices.

As soon as Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s video was shared online, netizens started reacting to it. A user commented, “Media ko dekhr hand pkdhtey h ye log😂😂” Another user commented, “Haan bhai nahi chhin legaa usko tumse koi😂” A third user commented, “Matlab Ranveer ko corona ho sakta hai Deepika ko nahi . Mask up couple 😅” A fourth user commented, “Andr mst chalre h camera dekhte hi hath pakad lia wah😂”

Meanwhile, on the work front, DP was last seen in Gehraiyaan and Ranveer was last seen in 83.

What are your thoughts on DeepVeer getting trolled for walking hand in hand at the airport? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Sajid Nadiadwala Reveals How Salman Khan Was Made To Join ‘Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega’ & It’s The Most Daredevil Thing One Could Do With Bhaijaan

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube