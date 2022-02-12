Deepika Padukone is currently basking high on the success of her recently released film Gehraiyaan. Directed by Shakun Batra, the film stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. From critics to fans, everyone is applauding Deepika’s performance in the film and the latest addition to this is her husband and actor Ranveer Singh who took to his Instagram handle and shared a mushy lip-lock picture praising his talented wife in the post. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

Deepika and Ranveer never miss an opportunity to make heads turn with their public appearances and social media PDA. They often leave lovey-dovey comments on each other’s Instagram posts and never leave a chance to give us couple goals.

Advertisement

Praising Deepika Padukone on Instagram, Ranveer Singh shared a mushy post for his wife that read, “🎶 Doobey…haan doobey…Ek dooje mein yahaan… ♥️ ♾ 🧿 Tour de force 💫 Transcendent, superlative and sublime! What an absolute masterclass of a performance, baby! Such fine, nuanced and heartfelt artistry! … at your consummate and peerless best in this one! You make me so proud! 👏🏾🥲”

Look at Ranveer Singh’s post here for Deepika Padukone:

Well, DP does deserve all the love and praise for her performance in Gehraiyaan and there’s no denying that.

Netizens were quick to react to Ranveer Singh’s post and a user commented, “Akhir bhai bhi doobey 😂😂😂” A second user commented, “Yarr inhe dekh ke main sach main doob jaunga😂😂” A third user commented, “😂😂As a husband how did you watch that movie.” A fourth user commented, “Bhai ne gehraiyan dekhne ke bad gusse me post kri h😂 siddanth ko dikhane ke liye 🤝”

What are your thoughts on Ranveer Singh’s post praising his wife Deepika Padukone for her performance in Gehraiyaan? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: When Salman Khan Stopped Talking To Sanjay Dutt & It Reportedly Involved Madhuri Dixit

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube