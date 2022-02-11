Intimacy director is a concept that has been worked upon for ages in the West. But here in B’Town, Shakun Batra directed Gehraiyaan is welcoming it with open arms. Actress Deepika Padukone is now opening up about the importance of it and why it was needed! Scroll below for details.

Advertisement

Gehraiyaan is a film that revolves around the complexities of relationships. The film also explores the sensitive subject of infidelity. There are multiple intimate scenes in the film and all of it was regulated under the expertise of an intimacy director.

Advertisement

But for a layman to understand, how different would the film be without it? Deepika Padukone shares, “I don’t think we could do a film like Gehraiyaan without an intimacy director. It’s like doing a Rohit Shetty film without an action director? Or how do I do the Ghoomar song without a choreographer.”

Deepika Padukone continued, “In the past, actors were just thrown into the deep end and expected to perform. In this film in particular, it was approached in an extremely professional manner, like it should be. I sort of look at it in the same way as an action or a dance film where you need actors or directors for specific requirements. What it does is, gives the actor a sense of confidence and comfort to perform because you have rehearsed. You know exactly what you’re getting into. The same way we do 2 or 10 days of rehearsal before shooting a song or an action sequence, it’s exactly the same thing!”

Well, kudos to team Gehraiyaan for pulling this off with such professionalism.

The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in lead. It witnessed its grand premiere today (11th Feb) on Amazon Prime Video.

Must Read: Alia Bhatt Reacts To Ranbir Kapoor’s Thoughts About Their Marriage: “I Think I’ve Been Married To Him In My Head For A Long Time”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube