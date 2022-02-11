After a mesmerizing presence in 83, Deepika Padukone is all set to make you fall in love with her Gehraiyaan. The film releases today on Amazon Prime Video, and the actress, along with co-stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi, is busy promoting her film. Recently, she opened up about her new favourites and Jr NTR is one of them.

Speaking a bit about Gehraiyaan, the film deal with the complexities of relationships. Ever since the trailer was released, the film has been making a lot of noise and the main reason is the intimacy between Deepika and Siddhant. Fans are loving the chemistry between both the actors.

Recently, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Deepika Padukone was asked about the actors she would love to work with. She said, “I would love to work with, and I hope this doesn’t create a riot or fight between whatever, but I would love to work with Jr NTR and Allu Arjun. I am obsessed with Jr NTR at this point, he has got an incredible personality. And Allu.”

We definitely agree with the choice of Deepika Padukone as Jr NTR has taken the country by storm ever since RRR‘s trailer has dropped. And no words are needed to describe Allu Arjun’s craze post-Pushpa.

During the same talk, Deepika also showed her desire to collaborate with SS Rajamouli and reunite with Ayan Mukerji.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote Gehraiyaan. During her banter with Kapil, she expressed her love for Goa.

While talking, Kapil asks Deepika if she actually wanted to take the cast to Goa to bond or in reality she wanted to go on a holiday to which, Deepika jokingly says, “Nahi bus aise hi holiday pe jana chahati”. She further adds, “Deepika adds, “Ha bachpan mai mein bahaut mein goa jaati thi toh mujhe laga ki hum sab saath mein challenge.”

