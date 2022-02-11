On the very next day of Lata Mangeshkar’s demise, an ugly political war broke out between the opposition and the ruling party. BJP, who is in the opposition, demanded a memorial of the legendary singer in iconic Shivaji Park. The demand is receiving a mixed response so far. Now, none other than Lata ji’s brother has spoken on the matter.

Advertisement

For the unversed, BJP has demanded a memorial in Dadar’s Shivaji Park to tribute the legendary singer. Shiv Sena, one of the ruling parties in Maharashtra, has agreed to do something valuable as a tribute to Lata ji but hasn’t given a nod to the memorial in Shivaji Park. Not just Shiv Sena but even residents are against the idea proposed by BJP.

Advertisement

Recently, MNS’ spokesperson, Sandeep Deshpande took to Twitter and rejected the idea of Lata Mangeshkar’s memorial. He wrote, “Dadar residents have fought for long to protect the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park from encroachment. They want the park to remain an open playground. It is my ardent appeal that Shivaji Park should not be sacrificed for petty party politics.”

Now, reacting to all the political chaos, Lata Mangeshkar’s brother and legendary music composer, Hridaynath Mangeshkar said, “Earlier, Aaditya Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray came up with a proposal to Lata Mangeshkar for a musical institute on her name and she gave a nod to it. We want that legacy to continue and her musical skills to be kept alive. If we want to celebrate her legacy we will support the music institute and not the memorial,” reports Indian Express.

Meanwhile, Lata Mangeshkar passed away on 7th February in Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. She was announced dead due to multiple organs failure. She was admitted there on 8th January after she tested positive for Covid.

Must Read: When Shah Rukh Khan Subtly Hit Back Abhijeet Bhattacharya For Talking Ill Against Karan Johar & Mahesh Bhatt: “You’re Mistaken & It’s Sad”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube