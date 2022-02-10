Raftaar is a popular rapper who is not just famous for his upbeat music but also for his appearance in reality shows like MTV Roadies. He has delivered several hits in the past but there was a time when the musician was accused of plagiarizing content from an international video. He was straight up called out on social media, for a song named Mantoiyat, by BTS ARMY

For the unversed, the song Mantoiyat was a fast-paced piece from the 2018 movie Manto. The film narrated the story of a writer named Saadat Hasan Manto whose controversial stories were a major topic of discussion during his time. The film discussed various social issues with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role alongside celebrated actors like Rasika Dugal and Tahir Bhasin. The lyrics of this song specifically focused on the flaws in the society but was sidetracked due to the plagiarism accusations.

As soon as Raftaar’s Mantoiyat music video was dropped, BTS fans noticed that the MV had a lot of similarities to Kim Namjoon aka RM’s Do You. Even though BTS fans in the country were limited during that period, the numbers were growing at a steady and rapid rate. BTS ARMY was quick to slam the rapper and his creative team for blatantly copying the theme.

Raftaar decided to own up to the allegations and tweeted about how due credits should have been given. “I can totally understand why BTS fans are upset and you have all the right to be. In our industry we are hired to do our part of the job. I personally acknowledge the resemblance of the video. I really feel bad for it but please dont target my music or the message it holds. 🙏🙏”, he wrote.

Raftaar further complimented the fans for standing up to support their favourite artists but requested them to focus on the song which was his part in the project. “The power to give credits is not in my hand. If it was, I would have written “video sets inspired by DO YOU”. As an artist I love the way you all are standing up for yours. I only have authority over my part of the content and thats the music and lyrics. I feel sorry for that.”, he wrote.

