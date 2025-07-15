The horror-comedy The Bhootnii, featuring Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, and Palak Tiwari, is all set to premiere on Zee Cinema and ZEE5 on July 18, 2025 at 8 PM. After a limited theatrical run, the film will now reach a wider audience via its television and OTT debut.

What is Bhootnii about?

Set in the haunted grounds of St. Vincent’s College in Delhi, the film centers around a cursed tree, a seductive ghost, and a campus plagued by supernatural events every Valentine’s Day. The plot follows Shantanu (played by Sunny Singh), a student who unintentionally awakens a spirit named Mohabbat (Mouni Roy), triggering a series of hauntings and hallucinations. As mysterious events unfold, a self-proclaimed ghostbuster (Sanjay Dutt) arrives with his own secrets, raising questions about whether he’s there to help or if he’s hiding something.

The Bhootnii blends horror with comedy, aiming to strike a balance between jump scares and absurd situations. It introduces characters with exaggerated traits and pushes the narrative into chaotic territory, relying heavily on situational humor and stylized visuals.

The film was written and directed by Siddhant Sachdev and produced by Deepak Mukut (Soham Rockstar Entertainment) and Sanjay Dutt (Three Dimension Motion Pictures). The cast also includes Palak Tiwari as Ananya, a student caught in the ghost’s web, along with Aasif Khan and Nick (BeYouNick) in supporting roles.

The Bhootnii airs on Zee Cinema and ZEE5 on July 18, 2025, at 8 PM.

