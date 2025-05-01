Pen Studios, in association with Wild River Pictures, has unveiled the official poster of their upcoming action-packed thriller Romeo S3, headlined by Palak Tiwari and Thakur Anoop Singh. The film is all set to hit theatres on 16th May 2025, promising an adrenaline-fueled cinematic experience grounded in grit, emotion, and explosive storytelling.

Directed by renowned filmmaker Guddu Dhanoa, Romeo S3 follows the story of DCP Sangram Singh Shekhawat (played by Thakur Anoop Singh), a fearless cop on a mission to take down a powerful drug cartel. His pursuit of justice takes a sharp turn when he crosses paths with an investigative journalist (played by Palak Tiwari), who is equally committed to uncovering the truth. As their paths collide, they find themselves deep in a dangerous underworld threatening the entire nation.

With high-voltage action, a gripping storyline, and hard-hitting performances, Romeo S3 combines raw power and relentless purpose. The newly released poster offers a first look at the film’s intense world, hinting at a collision of firepower, truth, and justice.

The film marks a significant moment for both leads. For Thakur Anoop Singh, it is a grand entry into the commercial action space as a leading man. At the same time, for Palak Tiwari, it presents a bold, performance-driven role that pushes the boundaries of traditional storytelling.

Speaking about the poster, Thakur Anoop Singh said, “This poster perfectly captures the energy and madness of the world we’ve created in Romeo S3. Playing DCP Sangram Singh Shekhawat has been a physically demanding but incredibly rewarding experience. The action is real, raw, and relentless.”

Palak Tiwari added, “Working on a gritty thriller with Pen Movies was a great opportunity. Guddu Sir has so much experience, and being part of a project backed by that kind of legacy mattered to me.”

Presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios) and produced by Dhaval Gada & Wild River Pictures, Romeo S3 is slated to release nationwide on 16th May 2025.

