With the season of horror, comedies, and horror-comedies ruling the box office, another horror comedy is arriving in the theaters. Starring Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Palak Tiwari & Sunny Singh in the lead, The Bhootnii trailer has arrived. Produced by Sanjay Dutt & Deepak Mukut, the horror comedy is helmed by Sidhaant Sachdev.

The problem with this horror comedy is that the comedy here is horrific, and the horror here is comic. The story revolves around a virgin tree on a college campus. A campus where a 30+ something Sunny Singh is romancing Palak Tiwari, and both of them are in college probably, which does not seem too convincing.

Moreover, there is The Bhootnii, Mouni Roy, who calls herself as Mohabbat! Yes, that is the name of the Chudail, but dare not call her a chudail, as the ghostbuster slash ghosthunter Sanjay Dutt says! A lot of punches are just landing out of nowhere. There is a religion punch, and then there are some other punches that do not land!

The film is titled The Bhootnii, but she has a very small appearance in the trailer at least. In fact, Palak and Mouni both have very minimal appearances in the trailer. There is a Naagin punch that should have been the highlight; despite Mouni’s presence and demeanor, everything will just remind Naagin! In fact, even her face turned into a Chudail!

Palak seems to have nothing to do in the trailer except create confusion if she is The Bhootnii or not. However, despite everything, I am not too sure if this horror comedy might actually work since this is the season of horror comedies with Stree 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Munjya, and Aranmanai 4 all working at the box office last year!

But does the trailer offer anything apart from a scary comedy and comic horror? Absolutely no!

Check out the trailer here.

