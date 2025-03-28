It has been seven years since Bollywood witnessed something very different from what we have witnessed. A story about an income tax officer, Amey Pattnaik. The story was so interesting that we ignored all the flaws about an Income Tax officer being presented as a larger-than-life hero! Something that was not convincing but got overlooked! Ajay Devgan is now back with Raid 2!

The teaser of the film helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta has been dropped, and it has left us with some doubts. The teaser does not impress, as the first film is still very much fresh in everyone’s minds! Of course, the antagonist is now Riteish Deshmukh instead of Saurabh Shukla! But Riteish, with only one dialogue and his arrogant demeanor, wins this teaser!

We are worried about Ajay Devgn and his promises! A dialogue by Amey Pattnaik declares, “Main Poori Mahabharat Hoon.” While it is the main hook of the teaser, it turns the most unimpressive part of the teaser! Something is off their, either the dialogue or the dishonesty of the actor. But it just doesn’t convinces!

Last time, Ajay Devgn promised a Ramayana with Singham Again, and we all know how that went. Despite the fact that the promise was glorious! This time, it turns a dicey bet! While last time Ajay Devgn promised a Ramayana with tons of people, this time he is promising a Mahabharata alone, and this might turn the bet on either side!

Currently, the only winning part of this teaser is Riteish Deshmukh, who impresses in his villain avatar. And a little hope that Saurabh Shukla‘s appearance promises. However, we think he was just there to tease and might not be there in the film so prominently!

The basic premise of Raid 2 has been set. Amey Pattnaik is back for his 75th raid, and this time, he is plundering Riteish Deshmukh‘s Lanka, who seems to be a powerful neta. Hopefully, the trailer paints a more promising picture, and I can be less bothered with Amey Pattnaik’s wife being replaced by Vaani Kapoor in this one because I still remember Ileana D’Cruz!

Check out the teaser here.

Helmed by Rajkumar Gupta, Raid 2 releases on May 1, 2025 in the theaters.

