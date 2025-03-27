The makers of the Mammootty and Gautham Vasudev Menon starrer Malayalam game action thriller film Bazooka, unveiled the trailer of the film. The movie presents itself as a thrilling game wherein there is a protagonist and a troublemaker involved. However, soon, we delve deep into the intricacies of the plot.

Bazooka Trailer Review

Talking about the trailer of the film, it starts with introducing us to Gautham Vasudev Menon’s character Benjamin Joshua who is the ACP of Cochin. A voiceover says how the police officer has a capable and efficient team who are all well-trained. Cut to, Mammootty’s character who is hinted to be kind of a troublemaker with various shades of grey.

Furthermore, the voiceover in the Bazooka trailer says how Mammootty’s character is a ‘nobody but definitely a somebody, classy, sleek.” We see that the superstar’s character might increase the trouble for Benjamin with regard to a complex case. We then see a series of crimes being committed and intense shots of the other characters of the film who are all embroiled in a complicated case.

However, what catches our attention in the Bazooka trailer is how the makers manage to keep the main plot under wraps, and also, the dynamic between Mammootty and Gautham Vasudev Menon’s characters is kept a mystery. Mammootty proves why he is a true megastar indeed as he unleashes the needed intensity, swag, calmness and also a fiery aura at the same time in his performance. There is a tint of intrigue and mystery in his performance which will leave you wanting for more.

While Gautham Vasudev Menon is also a fierce delight to behold as he plays a tough cop. Another highlight of the Bazooka trailer is the background score. It enhances the thrilling aspect of the film by several notches. The cinematography and the dialogue especially depicting the showdown between Mammootty and Gautham’s characters further commands attention.

Bazooka has been directed by Deeno Dennis. It also stars Babu Antony, Neeta Pillai, Gayathiri Iyer and Divya Pillai in the lead roles. The film will be released on April 10, 2025.

