L2: Empuraan and Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2, starring Chiyaan Vikram, are set to clash in theatres on March 27, 2025. Although these films are made in two different languages. L2: Empuraan being a Malayalam film and Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 a Tamil film. L2: Empuraan is encroaching on the territory of Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 by dubbing the film in Tamil and releasing it there. However, Vikram is taking this in good spirit.

He even expressed his good wishes for both films during an interview with Hindustan Times, saying, “I hope the audiences would well receive both Empuraan and Veera Dheera Sooran.”

Vikram and Prithviraj have previously acted together in Raavanan, directed by Mani Ratnam, where Prithviraj played the antagonist. Vikram compared Prithviraj to Dhanush, saying, “Dhanush did it, and Prithvi doing it in Lucifer (the first film directed by Prithviraj); I was pretty shocked to see that.”

Vikram’s wife is a fan of Mohanlal, affectionately known as Lalettan among his fans. During a promotional event with Mathrubhumi, Vikram was asked which film his wife would watch first, L2: Empuraan or Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2. He responded that she would watch both but admitted he had asked her the same question without getting a definite answer. Vikram also shared that he personally intended to watch both films, stating “I asked her which film she would watch first, and she said she will watch both films. I will watch both too, but I don’t know which one she will watch first.”

Vikram also mentioned another Malayalam film he loved, Marco, starring Unni Mukundan. He praised Unni Mukundan for his transformation in the film. Additionally, Vikram expressed his interest in acting in a Malayalam film if he gets a good script. He himself has acted in Malayalam films in the past, such as Dhruvam (1993).

