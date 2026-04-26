Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, and Manoj Joshi starrer Bhooth Bangla has crossed the 125 crore mark in India. Priyadarshan’s directorial has concluded its second weekend on an impressive note at the box office. It has also entered the lead actor’s top 5 highest-grossing films in the post-COVID era. Scroll below for the day 10 early trends!

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 10 Early Estimates

Bollywood’s horror-comedy was predicted to match its opening day figures on the second Sunday. And it very well lived upto the expectations. According to early trends, it added 12.5-13.5 crore to its kitty, fighting strong against Dhurandhar 2 and Ginny Wedss Sunny 2.

The combined total earnings will land around 126.27-127.27 crore net after 10 days. With that, Bhooth Bangla has swiftly crossed the 125 crore milestone in India. It will now be interesting to see how it holds the momentum during the weekdays.

Here is the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 95.68 crore

Day 8: 6.4 crore

Day 9: 11.69 crore

Day 10: 12.5-13.5 crore

Total: 126.27-127.27 crore

Beats Jolly LLB 3

In only 10 days, Bhooth Bangla has surpassed the domestic lifetime of Jolly LLB 3. It has officially entered Akshay Kumar’s top 5 highest-grossing films at the post-COVID box office. In the next few days, it will also surpass Sky Force before hitting the 150 crore milestone.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s post-COVID grossers at the Indian box office (net collection):

Housefull 5: 198.41 crore Sooryavanshi: 195.04 crore OMG 2: 150 crore Sky Force: 134.93 crore Bhooth Bangla: 126.27-127.27 crore (10 days) Jolly LLB 3: 117.6 crore Kesari Chapter 2: 94.48 crore Samrat Prithviraj: 68 crore Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 66 crore Ram Setu: 64 crore

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Must Read: Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 10 Advance Booking: 1.8 Lakh Tickets Sold, Akshay Kumar Starrer Competes With Its Opening Day!

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