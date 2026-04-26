What an excellent journey Dhurandhar 2 has witnessed at the worldwide box office. Despite new competition, Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s spy-action thriller maintained healthy momentum and is set to take down Baahubali 2 today. Scroll below for the exciting day 38 global update!

How much has Dhurandhar 2 earned in India?

First things first, it is indeed commendable to witness Dhurandhar: The Revenge hold its fort rocksteady, despite competition from Bhooth Bangla. It also witnessed a slight reduction in screen count, due to the arrival of Ginny Wedss Sunny 2. Despite all obstacles, it added 3 crore net to the kitty, across all languages as per early trends.

The combined collection in India reaches 1164.23 crore net. Around 1088.89 crore net is from the Hindi belt, while the remaining sum is from Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. Made on a budget of 225 crore, Ranveer Singh starrer is a blockbuster with profits of 417%.

Check out the detailed breakdown at the Indian box office (net collection):

Week 1: 690 crore (8-day)

Week 2: 271 crore

Week 3: 120 crore

Week 4: 58 crore

Week 5: 20.63 crore

Day 37: 1.6 crore

Day 38: 3 crore

Total: 1164.23 crore

A massive milestone is loading!

Dhurandhar 2 has accumulated 423.75 crore gross at the overseas box office in 38 days. The worldwide total now stands at 1797.54 crore gross. It is now only 2.46 crore gross away from surpassing Baahubali 2, which collected 1800 crore gross in its lifetime.

With that, the spy action thriller sequel will emerge as the 2nd highest-grossing Indian film globally. It will only stay behind Dangal (2059.04 crore).

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 38 Summary

Budget:

India net: 1164.23 crore

India gross: 1373.79 crore

ROI: 417%

Overseas gross: 423.75 crore

Worldwide gross: 1797.54 crore

Verdict: Super-Duper Hit

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