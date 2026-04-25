The fresh pairing of Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr couldn’t spell its magic at the box office. We’re talking about the romantic-comedy drama, Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, which released in theatres on April 24, 2026. It has made a disappointing start, scoring one of the lowest openings in Bollywood. Scroll below for the day 1 update!

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 Box Office Day 1 Collection

According to the official update, Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 collected 30 lakh on day 1. It kick-started the day with a morning occupancy of only 3.69%, which barely improved to 5.62% during the afternoon. During the night shows, it saw admissions of 9.31%. Competition from Dhurandhar 2 and Bhooth Bangla also impacted footfalls. Most of all, Prasshant Jha’s directorial opened to mixed reviews, which spoiled the party.

Including GST, the opening day collection stands at 35 lakh gross. This is simply disappointing, since Avinash Tiwary’s breakthrough film, Laila Majnu, also had a higher opening, collecting 45 lakh net on day 1. On the other hand, Medha Shankr’s last release, 12th Fail, raked in 1.1 crore net on its first day.

Scores the 2nd lowest opening of 2026 in Bollywood

The expectations were high as the sequel factor should have ideally benefited the romantic comedy drama. But the low pre-release buzz also impacted the opening. Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 made a lower opening than most flops of 2026, including Tu Yaa Main (60 lakh), Vadh 2 (50 lakh), Assi (1 crore), and Do Deewane Seher Mein (1.25 crore), among others. It remained only better than Rahi Anil Barve’s Maysabha (12 lakh).

It is now to be seen whether Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr‘s film showcases any growth during the opening weekend. The journey will be more difficult due to competition from Dhurandhar 2 and Bhooth Bangla.

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