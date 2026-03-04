Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur’s romantic drama Do Deewane Seher Mein has yet to cross the 10 crore mark at the Indian box office. Ravi Udywar’s directorial has recovered 28.5% budget in almost two weeks. Scroll below for the day 12 report!

Do Deewane Seher Mein Box Office Collection Day 12

According to estimates, Do Deewane Seher Mein earned 13 lakh on day 12. It remained on similar lines as 12 lakh garnered on the second Monday. It was targeting urban centres, but there has been strong competition from O’Romeo, The Kerala Story 2, Border 2, and Mardaani 3, among others.

The total box office collection in India stands at 7.14 crore net. It is chasing the domestic lifetime of Assi, which has garnered 9.08 crore in 12 days. Including GST, the gross total reaches 8.42 crore.

Check out the detailed breakdown at the Indian box office (net collection):

Week 1: 6.2 crore

Day 8: 18 lakh

Day 9: 27 lakh

Day 10: 24 lakh

Day 11: 12 lakh

Day 12: 13 lakh

Total: 7.14 crore

What is the budget of Do Deewane Seher Mein?

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur’s film was reportedly made on a budget of 25 crore. In 12 days, Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s production has recovered 28.5% of the total investment. It needs around 17.86 crore more in the kitty to reach breakeven.

That may be out of reach, considering the daily collection have dropped to 10 lakh. In the next two weeks, Ranveer Singh‘s Dhurandhar 2 will take over the big screens.

Do Deewane Seher Mein Box Office Day 12 Summary

Budget: 25 crore

India net: 7.14 crore

Budget recovery: 28.5%

India gross: 8.42 crore

*Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

