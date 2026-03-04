With Toxic moving its release date to June, Dhurandhar 2 will now arrive solo at the Indian box office, and it’s going to be complete madness. The magnum opus is already enjoying solid hype, and a good trailer will take that excitement to the next level. Irrespective of the content and the audience feedback, the film is expected to make record-breaking earnings during the first weekend, helping Aditya Dhar to claim the second spot in Koimoi’s Directors’ Ranking. Keep reading for a detailed report!

What is Koimoi Directors’ Ranking?

Indian directors are judged based on their Hindi/ Bollywood films in the coveted clubs – 100 crores, 200 crores, and so on. So, in the Koimoi Directors’ Ranking, 100 points will be awarded to directors if they have a film in the 100-crore club. Similarly, 200 points for a film in a 200-crore club, etc. For each movie in the top 10 overseas grossers, a filmmaker earns 50 points.

Where does Aditya Dhar stand in the Directors’ Ranking?

All thanks to a historic run by Dhurandhar, Aditya Dhar witnessed a huge surge in the Directors’ Ranking points table. With 1050 points, the filmmaker currently ranks third in the ranking. Considering the strong buzz, Dhurandhar 2 is expected to open with record-breaking numbers at the Indian box office, and no matter how the content turns out, it is bound to enter the 100 crore club on the second day itself.

So, just two days after the release of Dhurandhar 2, Aditya Dhar will see a 100-point hike, pushing his tally to 1150 points. With 1150 points, Dhar will tie the score with Siddharth Anand (1150 points). Despite a tie, Dhar will overtake Anand to claim the second spot in the Directors’ Ranking, as he has one 800 crore net grosser (Dhurandhar) in his kitty, while Anand has none.

Here’s the breakdown of Aditya Dhar’s 1050 points:

1 film in the 200 crore club (Uri – The Surgical Strike) = 200 points

1 film in the 800 crore club (Dhurandhar) = 800 points

1 film in the top 10 overseas grossers of Bollywood (Dhurandhar) = 50 points

To know more, visit the Koimoi Directors’ Ranking.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Box Office: Pawan Kalyan Set To Achieve Major Post-COVID Milestone With Ustaad Bhagat Singh’s Opening Day

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News