Ustaad Bhagat Singh is one of the highly anticipated films of Pawan Kalyan, and fans are all charged up. While his OG registered an earth-shattering start at the Indian box office, it failed to emerge as a clean success in the long run, so all eyes are set on how his upcoming biggie performs. While fans are eager to know how the content turns out, it is definitely going to achieve a major post-COVID milestone for the superstar. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Ustaad Bhagat Singh aims for a solid start

The upcoming Telugu action comedy entertainer is scheduled to release in theaters on March 26. It has been in production for a long time, and the trade is optimistic about it. So far, it has managed to build decent buzz on the ground level, and since Pawan will be seen in a massy avatar, it is expected to do well with the audience.

While the buzz isn’t up to the level of OG, it is still better than Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu. As of now, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is aiming for a solid start at the Indian box office of above 40 crore+ net. With this, the Tollywood superstar is all set to achieve an important milestone in the post-COVID era.

Pawan Kalyan to reach a major post-COVID milestone with Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Since the post-COVID era, Pawan Kalyan has had four theatrical releases. It started with Bheemla Nayak, which did a business of 112.62 crore. It was followed by Bro, which earned 82.68 crore. Hari Hara Veera Mallu was his third release, and it scored 87.25 crore. His fourth release was OG, and it earned 194.16 crore. Overall, the post-COVID total of the actor stands at 476.71 crore net at the Indian box office.

As we can see, Pawan Kalyan needs only 23.29 crore more to reach the 500 crore milestone. This milestone will be easily achieved on the opening day by Ustaad Bhagat Singh, irrespective of word of mouth.

More about the film

The action comedy entertainer is directed by Harish Shankar and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. It also stars Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, and Nawab Shah in key roles.

