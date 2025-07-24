Hari Hara Veera Mallu X Review: Pawan Kalyan's Magnum Opus Gets Rejected!
Pawan Kalyan‘s much-talked-about Hari Hara Veera Mallu has finally arrived in theatres, and as expected, celebrations on the arrival of the Power Star are in full swing. Irrespective of the content, the opening day at the box office is going to witness solid numbers. However, the bad news is that after the opening day, the film might struggle to score big as early reactions coming on X (formerly known as Twitter) are mostly negative. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The latest Tollywood period action drama has been in production for five years, and it seems that the prolonged production work, which includes multiple delays, has dented the film. With a budget of over 300 crores, it’s most Pawan’s most expensive film and it had a task of securing positive word-of-mouth to make hefty earnings at the box office. But things aren’t looking good for now.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu opens to disappointing reactions

Yesterday (July 23), premiere shows for Hari Hara Veera Mallu were held at selected locations, and the response was phenomenal. However, once the audience came out, reactions weren’t favorable. Even after early shows, the reactions of the neutral audience are mostly negative.

On X user wrote, “PK Screen Presence OK. Bad 1st Hlf & Worst 2nd Hlf. VFX work is horrible. Narration doesnt have a proper flow, scenes r like bits and pieces stick together. Forced Religion angle doesnt help. Other than Keeravani’s Music, its a Total Crap. SKIP!”

Another user wrote, “Done with my show, painful 2nd half. Pawan Kalyan lost his skill in acting & Aura. Bobby Deol performance ok ok. Nidhi is pretty on screen. VFX worst to core. Not even a single ticket-worthy episode. Climax is a big letdown. 1.75/5 #HariHaraVeeraMallu.”

One X handle wrote that Hari Hara Veera Mallu was disappointing and labelled it as a disaster, though he praised MM Keeravani for his music and Nidhhi Agerwal’s performance.

Check out some more reactions below:

More about the film

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and AM Jyothi Krishna. It also stars Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Sathyaraj, and others. It was produced under the banner of Mega Surya Production.

