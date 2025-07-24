Pawan Kalyan‘s much-talked-about Hari Hara Veera Mallu has finally arrived in theatres, and as expected, celebrations on the arrival of the Power Star are in full swing. Irrespective of the content, the opening day at the box office is going to witness solid numbers. However, the bad news is that after the opening day, the film might struggle to score big as early reactions coming on X (formerly known as Twitter) are mostly negative. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The latest Tollywood period action drama has been in production for five years, and it seems that the prolonged production work, which includes multiple delays, has dented the film. With a budget of over 300 crores, it’s most Pawan’s most expensive film and it had a task of securing positive word-of-mouth to make hefty earnings at the box office. But things aren’t looking good for now.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu opens to disappointing reactions

Yesterday (July 23), premiere shows for Hari Hara Veera Mallu were held at selected locations, and the response was phenomenal. However, once the audience came out, reactions weren’t favorable. Even after early shows, the reactions of the neutral audience are mostly negative.

On X user wrote, “PK Screen Presence OK. Bad 1st Hlf & Worst 2nd Hlf. VFX work is horrible. Narration doesnt have a proper flow, scenes r like bits and pieces stick together. Forced Religion angle doesnt help. Other than Keeravani’s Music, its a Total Crap. SKIP!”

#HariHaraVeeraMallu – 🤦‍♂️ PK Screen Presence OK. Bad 1st Hlf & Worst 2nd Hlf. VFX work is horrible. Narration doesnt have a proper flow, scenes r like bits and pieces stick together. Forced Religion angle doesnt help. Other than Keeravani’s Music, its a Total Crap. SKIP! — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) July 23, 2025

Another user wrote, “Done with my show, painful 2nd half. Pawan Kalyan lost his skill in acting & Aura. Bobby Deol performance ok ok. Nidhi is pretty on screen. VFX worst to core. Not even a single ticket-worthy episode. Climax is a big letdown. 1.75/5 #HariHaraVeeraMallu.”

Done with my show, painful 2nd half. Pawan Kalyan lost his skill in acting & Aura. Bobby deol performance ok ok. Nidhi in pretty on screen. VFX worst to core. Not even a single ticket worthy episode. Climax is a big let down. 1.75/5 #HariHaraVeeraMallu — Peter Reviews (@urstrulyPeter) July 23, 2025

One X handle wrote that Hari Hara Veera Mallu was disappointing and labelled it as a disaster, though he praised MM Keeravani for his music and Nidhhi Agerwal’s performance.

#HariHaraVeeraMallu is Disappointing We were excited for this magnum opus after hearing the songs and seeing the release trailer, but it did not live up to our expectations in terms of story or visual effects. Keeravani is one of the few people who did their job from the start.… https://t.co/xxmG9Kjk2U — H A N U (@HanuNews) July 23, 2025

Check out some more reactions below:

#HariHaraVeeraMallu – The movie had good potential on paper but fails miserably in execution.The outdated taking accompanied by equally outdated & crass acting performances lets this one down. PK looked odd on screen. Apart from Keeravani’s bgm none of the technical aspects work.… pic.twitter.com/bqM6qh96KK — Radoo (@Chandan_radoo) July 24, 2025

#HariHaraVeeeraMallu Barring the music,every other craft utterly failed to create an impact. The vfx is disastrous, I haven’t seen such a low quality in a big star movie, people literally laughing during the horse riding scenes and even acting is below par. Disappointing — 1929 (@sha_4005) July 23, 2025

#HariHaraVeeraMallu – ⭐️.5

Heights of taking audience for granted… Dead first half followed by sevalu leche second half… Horrible VFX… Kanappa VFX >>> asala… Horse riding shots 🤮🤮🤮… Kreem sir okade duty chesadu… Fans kooda avoid cheydam better ee scrap ni… — BOB – King of the Serengeti 🦁🦁🦁 (@urs_trulyVishnu) July 23, 2025

Director tried to blend history with fiction but utterly failed. Drama feels tiring, dialogues are terribly written. VFX is below par and dubbing is bad. Interval saved the audience from this snoozefest. Overall a very weak first half so the 2nd half needs to compensate big time… https://t.co/kqQ7T35jwd — Eren Reddy (@ReddyOnX) July 23, 2025

More about the film

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and AM Jyothi Krishna. It also stars Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Sathyaraj, and others. It was produced under the banner of Mega Surya Production.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Latest OTT Releases This Week (July 21 – July 27): Mandala Murders, Ronth, Sarzameen & More To Stream Online!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News