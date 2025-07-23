Maareesan is set to release this week and marks the reunion of Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu after their collaboration in the 2023 political drama Maamannan. However, unlike their previous outing, Maareesan is not a political film. This time, the story unfolds as a road movie. In an interview with OTTPlay, director Sudheesh Sankar revealed that while the first half plays out like a thriller, the second half will take the audience by complete surprise. He also noted that Vadivelu will be seen in a role unlike anything he has done before.

The idea of bringing Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu together for a film like this, the director revealed, came only after watching Maamannan. In that sense, Maamannan acted as a catalyst for Maareesan. As for the title, there’s an interesting story behind it, too. The name Maareesan is drawn from the Hindu epic Ramayan. Maareesan was the shape-shifting demon who lured Sita into crossing the Lakshman Rekha. Similarly, in this film, Fahadh Faasil plays a charming and persuasive character who influences those around him.

Release Date of Maareesan

Maareesan is set for a grand theatrical release on Friday, 25th July 2025. The film will be released in Tamil. Its biggest competition at the box office comes from Thalaivan Thalaivii, a romantic comedy starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen. However, since the two belong to entirely different genres, they are most likely going to appeal to different types of audience. In terms of dubbed releases from other languages, Hari Hara Veera Mallu – Part 1: Sword vs Spirit and Mahavatar Narsimha are the main competitors.

Plot of Maareesan

Basically, the plot of Maareesan can be summed up as a man trying to steal money from a dementia patient. In the film, Fahadh Faasil plays the role of the thief, and Vadivelu is the dementia patient. One day, Fahadh notices Vadivelu withdrawing money from an ATM. Later, he approaches Vadivelu and offers him a ride to his destination. Along the way, Fahadh is hoping to find an opportunity to steal some money.

Cast and Crew of Maareesan

As previously mentioned, Maareesan is directed by Sudheesh Sankar and written by V. Krishna Moorthy. The film stars Vadivelu, Fahadh Faasil, Sithara, Livingston, Renuka, Kovai Sarala, Vivek Prasanna, Haritha, and Saravana Subbiah.

The music is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja,with cinematography by Kalaiselvan Sivaji -Bmift- and art direction by Mahendran. The film is produced by R.B. Choudary and is a joint venture between E4 Experiments and Super Good Films.

Check out the trailer here:

