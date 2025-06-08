The post-COVID era has been a testing period for many actors in terms of box office, and very few have managed to dominate it. Fahadh Faasil is one such actor who has been lucky enough to enjoy love and appreciation from the audience. So far, he has been involved in almost a dozen theatrical releases, and more than five of them have been successful. This naturally takes his success ratio on the stronger side. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Successful run of Fahadh Faasil in the post-COVID era

In the post-COVID era, Fahadh has been a part of 10 theatrical releases so far. It all started with a magnum opus like Pushpa. It did well at the Indian box office, but due to its hefty cost, it secured a plus verdict. It was followed by another magnum opus, Vikram. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial was a clean hit despite its 100 crore+ budget. After Vikram, he tasted failure with Malayankunju, which was declared a losing affair.

Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum was a box office success with a plus verdict. It was followed by Dhoomam, which was a losing affair. Next, Maamannan turned out to be a huge hit at the Indian box office, scoring over 50 crores. It was followed by Aavesham, which made big numbers and was declared a plus affair.

Vettaiyan, featuring Rajinikanth in the lead, was expected to do wonders but ended up being a box office flop. Even Fahadh Faasil’s Bougainvillea turned out to be a losing affair. His last theatrical release was Allu Arjun-led Pushpa 2, which made historic earnings. Despite a colossal budget, it was a super hit at the Indian box office.

Fahadh Faasil’s post-COVID theatrical releases and their verdicts at the Indian box office:

Pushpa (2021) – Plus

Vikram (2022) – Hit

Malayankunju (2022) – Losing

Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum (2023) – Plus

Dhoomam (2023) – Losing

Maamannan (2023) – Hit

Aavesham (2024) – Plus

Vettaiyan (2024) – Flop

Bougainvillea (2024) – Losing

Pushpa 2 (2024) – Super hit

Post-COVID success ratio of FaFa

By using the formula of [(Super-Hit/Super-Duper Hit + Hit + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100 = Success ratio], Fahadh Faasil’s post-COVID success ratio is 60%, which is really good. The momentum will likely continue with his multiple films lined up for release.

To know the box office collection of FaFa’s post-COVID films, click here.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Akhanda 2 VS OG Box Office: 450 Crores On The Line, Nandamuri Balakrishna & Pawan Kalyan To Indulge In A Risky Clash?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News