Karuppu, starring Suriya in the lead role, had a rocking run in the first three weeks, and yesterday, on day 22, it entered the fourth week. Despite the presence of Blast and several other new releases, the film continues to mint moolah. Yes, the collections have dropped, but some steadiness was seen at lower levels. In the meantime, it has reached 190 crores at the Indian box office and is now chasing the double century mark.

How much did Karuppu earn at the Indian box office in 22 days?

The Tamil fantasy action drama scored 70 lakh on the fourth Friday, day 22, registering a 22.22% drop from day 21’s 90 lakh. Overall, it has earned 190.05 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 224.25 crore gross. With some fuel left in the tank, the film is on track to enter the much-awaited 200 crore club (net collections), becoming Kollywood’s first film of 2026 to do so.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 113.85 crore

Week 2 – 54.3 crore

Week 3 – 21.2 crore

Day 22 – 70 lakh

Total – 190.05 crore

Suriya to witness history

As we can see, Karuppu has already reached 190.05 crore net and needs 9.95 crore more to score a double century. Although collections have dropped below the 1 crore mark, a healthy growth during the fourth weekend and consistency on weekdays would help the film hit the 200 crore milestone. Whenever the feat is accomplished, it’ll be a historic moment for Suriya, as he has never delivered a 200-crore net grosser.

Karuppu has been a complete game-changer for the Kollywood star, giving him his first 100-crore and 150-crore net grossers. And now, it is just a few crores away from giving him the first-ever 200 crore film at the Indian box office.

More about the film

Directed by RJ Balaji, Karuppu also stars Trisha Krishnan and RJ Balaji in key roles. It is produced by SR Prabhu and SR Prakash Babu under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures. It was released in theaters on May 15. The film was made on a budget of 130 crore.

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