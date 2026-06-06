2026 has been good so far for the Marathi film industry, with several movies turning into success stories at the Indian box office. In fact, it witnessed history with two 50-crore net grossers in a single year, Raja Shivaji and Deool Band 2. Now, it seems Tumbadchi Manjula will keep the winning momentum intact, having registered a decent start and the potential to grow over the weekend. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 collection report!

Benefited from decent pre-release buzz

The latest Marathi horror-comedy built decent buzz in the pre-release stage due to its interesting trailer and the star cast. The engaging promo and known faces like Jitendra Joshi, Sai Tamhankar, Om Bhutkar, Makarand Anaspure, and Usha Nadkarni did the job of generating interest, which was reflected on the first day. Despite several new Hindi releases and the blockbuster run of Deool Band 2, the film got off to a decent start.

How much did Tumbadchi Manjula earn at the Indian box office on day 1?

Tumbadchi Manjula scored an estimated 54 lakh net at the Indian box office on day 1, which equals 63 lakh gross. Since the film is mounted on a controlled budget, such collections are decent, and since initial word of mouth has been positive, it is likely to display a healthy jump over the weekend.

Registers the 4th biggest Marathi opening of 2026

With 54 lakh, Tumbadchi Manjula has recorded the fourth-biggest opening for a Marathi film in 2026. It surpassed Aga Aga Sunbai! Kay Mhantay Sasubai? (25 lakh) by a big margin. It stands below Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam (70 lakh).

Take a look at the top 5 Marathi openers of 2026 (net):

Raja Shivaji – 12.4 crore Deool Band 2 – 2.45 crore Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam – 70 lakh Tumbadchi Manjula – 54 lakh Aga Aga Sunbai! Kay Mhantay Sasubai? – 25 lakh

More about the film

The horror-comedy is directed by Vividh Korgaonkar and produced by Bavesh Janavlekar. It also stars Anshuman Vichare, Priyal Naik, Ganesh Pandit, Umesh Jagtap, Yogesh Shirsat, Siddheshwar Zadbuke, and others. Currently, it is enjoying a rating of 8.2 out of 10 on BookMyShow.

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