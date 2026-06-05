Deool Band 2, starring Mohan Joshi and Snehal Tarde, has exceeded all expectations at the Indian box office. After a solid first week, the film maintained its superb run in the second week as well, resulting in an impressive collection of over 50 crore net by the end of week 2. Besides, it is set to become the fourth-highest-grossing Marathi film of all time in India. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 15!

How much did Deool Band 2 earn at the Indian box office in 15 days?

The Marathi devotional drama had an excellent 8-day extended first week, scoring 30.2 crore. In the second week, it witnessed a drop of just 25.82% and scored a solid 22.4 crore. Overall, it has earned a whopping 52.6 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 62.06 crore gross. During the third weekend, the film is likely to cross the 60 crore net mark, thus keeping it on track to reach the 75 crore milestone.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 30.2 crore

Week 2 – 22.4 crore

Total – 52.6 crore

Enjoys over 420% returns!

Deool Band 2 was made at an estimated budget of 10 crore, and has earned 52.6 crore net so far. So, in 15 days, the film has recorded a return on investment (ROI) of 42.6 crore. Calculated further, it equals staggering returns of 426%. According to Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a superhit verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 10 crore

India net collection – 52.6 crore

ROI – 42.6 crore

ROI% – 426%

Verdict – Super Hit

Soon to become the 4th highest-grossing Marathi film

Currently, Deool Band 2 is the fifth-highest-grossing Marathi film of all time. To claim the fourth spot, it needs to beat Ved (61.2 crore), which is just 8.6 crore away, and will be achieved during the weekdays of the third week.

Take a look at the top 10 Marathi grossers of all time in India (net):

Raja Shivaji – 105.26 crore Sairat – 90 crore Baipan Bhari Deva – 76.28 crore Ved – 61.2 crore Deool Band 2 – 52.6 crore (15 days) Natsamrat – 42 crore Pawankhind – 37.72 crore Lai Bhaari – 37 crore Katyar Kaljat Ghusali – 35 crore Thackeray – 31.6 crore

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Drishyam 3 Worldwide Box Office Day 15: Needs Only 5.28 Crore More To Become Mollywood’s 5th Highest-Grosser

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News