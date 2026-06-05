After enjoying decent limelight for weeks, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has finally arrived in theaters. Starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde, the romantic comedy entertainer is targeting a decent to good start at the Indian box office, which has now been confirmed by the final advance booking report of day 1. With a superb jump in less than 24 hours, the film sold 99K tickets before the first show. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Debuts with a solid show count

As we mentioned in yesterday’s advance booking report, the entertainer has secured a good show count due to a lack of major Bollywood releases. Yes, Peddi and Bandar are there, but exhibitors have given the first priority to the David Dhawan directorial. Before the screening started, the final show count for opening day was 9,842, which is huge for a mid-budget romantic comedy. The average ticket price is 220 rupees, which is affordable.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona grosses over 2.5 crore through day 1 advance booking!

Coming to the advance booking update, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai sold 99K tickets (excluding blocked seats) for day 1 in the advance booking stage. In terms of collections, it grossed 2.61 crore (as per the final update at 6 AM IST) at the Indian box office through opening-day pre-sales, according to Sacnilk. In net collections, it equals 2.21 crore, which is a good number for a non-holiday release.

Displays a massive jump in 17 hours

As previously reported, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai had sold tickets worth 65.05 lakh gross till 1 PM IST yesterday. So, if we calculate the growth, the film jumped by a massive 301.53% in just 17 hours. Other than the buzz, one of the major reasons behind such a big hike is attractive ticket offers for the opening day. Such growth is a positive sign and can ensure good footfall through over-the-counter ticket sales if initial word of mouth is favorable.

As of now, a start of 6-9 crore net looks confirmed, which will be considered decent-to-good, setting the stage to capitalize over the entire weekend.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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