What an excellent opening Peddi has made at the worldwide box office. Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer surpassed expectations not only in India but also in the overseas circuits. It has gone way past Game Changer in North American premieres, setting new milestones! Scroll below for the exciting report!

How much did Peddi earn in North America premieres?

According to Venky Box Office, Peddi accumulated a mind-boggling $1.57 million via premieres at the North American box office. It is indeed a moment for redemption for Ram Charan, who had not been able to impress cine-goers since RRR. Compared to his last release, Game Changer ($1.01 million), the Telugu sports action drama has collected 55% higher, which is a considerable margin!

Ram Charan scores his highest solo premiere gross in NA!

Buchi Babu Sana’s directorial has unlocked another big milestone. Ram Charan has clocked his first solo $1.5 million+ premiere in North America. It is his biggest success as the solo leading hero.

Peddi vs RRR North America Premieres

Back in 2022, SS Rajamouli’s RRR knocked it out of the park, amassing $3.5 million in premieres. Till date, NTR Jr‘s co-starrer ranks as the second highest Tollywood premiere in the history of North America.

Peddi stays way behind, but it is still another feather added to Ram Charan’s cap.

Records 2nd highest North American premiere for an Indian film in 2026

It’s June already, but very limited Indian films in 2026 could make a mark in premieres in the NA. Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 is the only movie in the $2 million club, while The Raja Saab and Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu landed in the $1 million club.

Ram Charan’s Peddi has stolen the second spot from Chiranjeevi’s action comedy.

Check out the top North American premieres among Indian releases of 2026:

Dhurandhar 2: $2 million Peddi: $1.57 million Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: $1.5 million The Raja Saab: $1.1 million

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